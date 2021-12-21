The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Holdings Lowered by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,895 shares during the quarter. Children’s Place comprises 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 1.02% of Children’s Place worth $11,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $6,480,539.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

PLCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.71.

Children’s Place stock opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.65. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Children's Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

