The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.90. The China Fund shares last traded at $24.88, with a volume of 49,607 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The China Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,562,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,756,000 after acquiring an additional 71,494 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in The China Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,155,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The China Fund by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The China Fund by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 22,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The China Fund by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.

