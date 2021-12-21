The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 73.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Argus downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $176.60 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.20. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

