The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.35

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.35 and traded as high as $5.52. The Dixie Group shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 56,169 shares.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of The Dixie Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $84.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35.
About The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)
The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.
Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.