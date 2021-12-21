The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $348.75.

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $345.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.43. The company has a market capitalization of $124.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $231.97 and a 1 year high of $369.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total transaction of $504,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

