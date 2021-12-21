The Force Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.02 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Force Protocol alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00012477 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.97 or 0.00191594 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000643 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.