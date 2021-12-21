The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Lifted by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,747,586,000 after buying an additional 1,559,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,072,846,000 after buying an additional 245,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,074,855,000 after buying an additional 185,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,069,005,000 after acquiring an additional 113,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.81.

NYSE GS traded up $5.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $377.39. The company had a trading volume of 45,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $126.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.83. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $248.76 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.