The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Raised by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,058,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS stock opened at $371.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $124.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.76 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $399.24 and a 200-day moving average of $390.83.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

