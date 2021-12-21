The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Wright Investors Service Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.1% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $104,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 32.2% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 19.4% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $389.40 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $384.44 and a 200-day moving average of $345.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Truist increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

