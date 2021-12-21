The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $45,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $69,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $104,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 32.2% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 19.4% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

Shares of HD stock opened at $389.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $384.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

