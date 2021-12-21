The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.4% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,234,219,000 after purchasing an additional 377,198 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,701,000 after purchasing an additional 190,411 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,086,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,259,741,000 after purchasing an additional 360,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,389,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,916,000 after purchasing an additional 99,002 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $389.40 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $406.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.81.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.