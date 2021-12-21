The Middleby Co. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $12.55 Per Share (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Middleby in a report issued on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky expects that the industrial products company will earn $12.55 per share for the year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $187.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.65. Middleby has a 12-month low of $123.93 and a 12-month high of $196.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.44 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. Middleby’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Middleby by 410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

