The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Holdings Trimmed by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.57.

Shares of SHW opened at $335.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $349.72. The company has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

