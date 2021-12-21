The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 7,297 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 178,329 shares.The stock last traded at $44.65 and had previously closed at $45.28.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

In related news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $570,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,150. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,242,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,924,000 after buying an additional 1,164,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,305,000 after buying an additional 50,031 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 703,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,732,000 after buying an additional 55,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,995,000 after buying an additional 23,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 658,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after buying an additional 137,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

