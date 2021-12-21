The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.70.

TKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Get Timken alerts:

NYSE TKR traded up $3.31 on Tuesday, hitting $67.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,994. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Timken has a 12-month low of $62.96 and a 12-month high of $92.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Timken will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Timken by 34.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 12.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after buying an additional 16,739 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Timken by 1.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Timken by 7.5% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 1.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 141,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,380,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.