The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Position Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,365 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Trade Desk worth $19,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 291.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.90.

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $16,288,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $1,163,128.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,389 shares of company stock worth $32,995,056. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $88.04 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.46, a PEG ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.30.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.