The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,937 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,747 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,685,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,744,000 after acquiring an additional 339,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,715,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,002,000 after acquiring an additional 99,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,423 shares in the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Shares of WEN stock opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.64. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.