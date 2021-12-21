THEKEY (TKY) Trading 26.5% Lower This Week

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last week, THEKEY has traded down 26.5% against the dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $436,538.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000401 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3,195.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

