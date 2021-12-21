Thingschain (TIC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $41,484.72 and $682.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thingschain has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. One Thingschain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,401.55 or 0.98458243 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00047726 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00031165 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $616.83 or 0.01254745 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

