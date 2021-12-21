Thomas G. Rosencrants Sells 5,000 Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $304,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Atlanticus stock traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,926. The stock has a market cap of $968.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.44. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.65 and a 200 day moving average of $54.29.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The credit services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $203.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.32 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 95.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Atlanticus by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 701,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Atlanticus by 9.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlanticus by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Atlanticus by 13.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Atlanticus by 54.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

