Thore Cash Achieves Market Capitalization of $13,337.53 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $13,337.53 and approximately $207,653.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 30% lower against the US dollar. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.45 or 0.00316218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007396 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Thore Cash

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

