Thorstarter Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.92 Million (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. In the last week, Thorstarter has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Thorstarter has a total market capitalization of $16.92 million and $1.03 million worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thorstarter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thorstarter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00052378 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.57 or 0.08184661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,232.89 or 1.00198251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00072477 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00047141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Thorstarter Coin Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Thorstarter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thorstarter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thorstarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thorstarter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thorstarter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.