Throne (THN) Market Capitalization Achieves $325,164.09

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded up 32.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Throne has a market cap of $325,164.09 and approximately $3.46 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Throne has traded 34.7% higher against the dollar. One Throne coin can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00002432 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00051880 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,995.13 or 0.08144894 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,993.41 or 0.99883215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00072324 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00047158 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Throne Coin Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

