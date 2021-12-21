Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.13

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.13. Thunder Mountain Gold shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 22,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13.

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. Thunder Mountain Gold had a negative net margin of 84.53% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%.

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of premier precious and base metal properties. Its projects include South Mountain located in southwest of Boise, Idaho and Trout Creek located in Nevada. The company was founded on November 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

