Thunder Token (TT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $86.33 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Thunder Token has a market cap of $86.33 million and approximately $8.22 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00012367 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.01 or 0.00188776 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000759 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

