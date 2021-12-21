Thunder Token (TT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $87.90 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $87.90 million and $6.34 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00012474 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $92.60 or 0.00187724 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000635 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

