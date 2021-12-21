Tierion (TNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $52.14 Million

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last week, Tierion has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tierion coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $52.14 million and approximately $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00039434 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006765 BTC.

About Tierion

TNT is a coin. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

