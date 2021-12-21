Timken (NYSE:TKR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $62.96

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $62.96 and last traded at $63.93, with a volume of 897482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.70.

The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day moving average of $73.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Timken by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Timken by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Timken by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

