Timothy Weller Sells 60,000 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CEO Timothy Weller sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,561,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Timothy Weller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datto alerts:

On Thursday, October 14th, Timothy Weller sold 23,508 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $542,799.72.

MSP traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.70. 485,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,794. Datto Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $30.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSP. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Datto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Datto by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Datto by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Datto by 4,878.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datto has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.