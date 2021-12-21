Titan Coin (TTN) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. Titan Coin has a market cap of $441,835.27 and $87.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded 44.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007405 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005398 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000749 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.