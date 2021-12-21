Titon’s (TON) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Titon (LON:TON)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:TON opened at GBX 105.75 ($1.40) on Tuesday. Titon has a 1 year low of GBX 90 ($1.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 145 ($1.92). The company has a market cap of £11.78 million and a PE ratio of 14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 108.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 124.44.

In related news, insider Bernd Ratzke sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.49), for a total transaction of £5,564.12 ($7,351.20).

Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

