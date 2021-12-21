Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to report $126.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.53 million and the highest is $128.10 million. Tivity Health reported sales of $100.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year sales of $480.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $478.98 million to $482.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $530.78 million, with estimates ranging from $504.57 million to $555.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tivity Health.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TVTY shares. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist dropped their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tivity Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 18,282 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 2nd quarter worth $439,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,389,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TVTY opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.40. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $29.18.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tivity Health (TVTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.