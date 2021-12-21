TokenPay Price Tops $0.0591 on Exchanges (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $97,778.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0591 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,156.76 or 0.98748361 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00048283 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00031166 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $799.10 or 0.01638606 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.