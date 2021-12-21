Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Hits New 52-Week High at $140.48

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $140.48 and last traded at $137.41, with a volume of 33908 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.88.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

