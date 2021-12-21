TopBidder (BID) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,868.00

TopBidder (CURRENCY:BID) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. In the last seven days, TopBidder has traded up 186.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TopBidder coin can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TopBidder has a market cap of $4.24 million and $1,868.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TopBidder alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00039109 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006634 BTC.

TopBidder Profile

TopBidder is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,465,474 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling TopBidder

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopBidder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TopBidder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TopBidder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TopBidder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TopBidder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.