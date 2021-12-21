Tornado Cash Achieves Market Cap of $42.95 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $39.05 or 0.00080155 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $42.95 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00051216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,980.80 or 0.08170418 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,680.21 or 0.99914004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00072173 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00047227 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

