Total Energy Services Inc Purchases 54,700 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 54,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.57 per share, with a total value of C$304,514.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$377,442.60.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

On Tuesday, November 30th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 532,634 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.59 per share, with a total value of C$2,975,666.37.

On Sunday, October 31st, Total Energy Services Inc bought 400,300 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.89 per share, with a total value of C$1,958,828.02.

On Thursday, September 30th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 260,400 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.41 per share, with a total value of C$1,149,041.04.

Shares of Total Energy Services stock traded up C$0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 41,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,440. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.63. The stock has a market cap of C$250.80 million and a PE ratio of -75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.09 and a 12 month high of C$6.05.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$118.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$117.00 million. Analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TOT. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.