Traders Buy High Volume of iShares International Select Dividend ETF Call Options (BATS:IDV)

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 9,664 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,271% compared to the typical daily volume of 705 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 84.6% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $78,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2,058.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter.

IDV traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $30.32. The company had a trading volume of 927,870 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.77. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

