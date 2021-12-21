Traders Purchase High Volume of AAR Call Options (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,053 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,839% compared to the average daily volume of 44 call options.

AAR stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.15. The stock had a trading volume of 517,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,982. AAR has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.57.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AAR will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIR. FMR LLC boosted its position in AAR by 13,915.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in AAR by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AAR by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,689,000 after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AAR by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in AAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.