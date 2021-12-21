Transcodium (TNS) Reaches Market Cap of $190,956.55

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 63.6% higher against the dollar. One Transcodium coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Transcodium has a total market cap of $190,956.55 and approximately $2,752.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00039780 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.60 or 0.00200126 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium (TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

