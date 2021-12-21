Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Sells $15,015.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 1,500 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $15,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Holger Bartel sold 2,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $21,020.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $47,385.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Holger Bartel sold 3,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $36,925.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Holger Bartel sold 3,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $34,265.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $42,615.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Holger Bartel sold 2,488 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $24,332.64.

On Monday, November 29th, Holger Bartel sold 6,100 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $60,390.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $48,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Holger Bartel sold 8,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $82,025.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Holger Bartel sold 8,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $80,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.19. 65,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,759. The company has a market cap of $124.92 million, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $19.83.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 929.93% and a net margin of 8.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TZOO. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Travelzoo by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. 32.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

