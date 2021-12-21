Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Trading 0.7% Higher

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.69 and last traded at $8.68. 59,544 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 46,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81.

About Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY)

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.

