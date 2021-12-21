Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.15

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 22421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trevali Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $882.82 million and a PE ratio of -24.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Trevali Mining had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $79.81 million during the quarter.

About Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF)

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

