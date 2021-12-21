Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.31

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.31 and traded as high as C$1.52. Trevali Mining shares last traded at C$1.45, with a volume of 153,933 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TV shares. Raymond James set a C$0.25 price objective on Trevali Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cormark lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$143.47 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

