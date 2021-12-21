Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) Shares Down 0.7%

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU)’s share price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 61,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,524,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 99,690 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,205,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,119,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 119,500 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 486.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 996,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after acquiring an additional 826,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

