Tribe (TRIBE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.09 Million

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Tribe has a market capitalization of $416.75 million and $11.09 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tribe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00001877 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00039781 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006724 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe (CRYPTO:TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

