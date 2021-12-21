Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sandra I. Coufal Sells 7,500 Shares

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $64,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TCDA stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 549,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,993. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82. Tricida, Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $454.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,889,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 464.6% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,974,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 267,335 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida during the third quarter worth $6,032,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 9.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,849,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares during the period. 63.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

