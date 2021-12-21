Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Trading 9.5% Higher

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s stock price traded up 9.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.84 and last traded at $23.81. 118,238 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,854,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. CLSA reduced their price objective on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

