Trollcoin (TROLL) Market Capitalization Tops $580,733.31

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. Trollcoin has a market cap of $580,733.31 and $47.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Trollcoin has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,257.72 or 0.98484613 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00048560 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00031141 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $789.99 or 0.01612213 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

