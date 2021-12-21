TrueChain (TRUE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $16.04 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. In the last seven days, TrueChain has traded up 44.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueChain has a market cap of $18.70 million and $16.04 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.41 or 0.00369612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00039543 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

Buying and Selling TrueChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

